    Yokota hosts tour for Japanese aviation enthusiasts for the first time [Image 3 of 8]

    Yokota hosts tour for Japanese aviation enthusiasts for the first time

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft enthusiast take photos of a UH-1N Iroquois during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2022. Yokota hosted a tour for Japanese aviation enthusiasts to enhance their understanding of 374th Airlift Wing’s mission and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7181431
    VIRIN: 220506-F-DY012-0134
    Resolution: 5860x4688
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts tour for Japanese aviation enthusiasts for the first time [Image 8 of 8], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "PACAF
    Yokota
    CV22
    C130J
    UH-1N"

