F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” perform an aerial demonstration while arriving for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House, May 4, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The air show had eight different performance groups ranging from the Thunderbirds to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 20:37
|Photo ID:
|7181269
|VIRIN:
|220508-F-ID578-1090
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
