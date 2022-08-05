The Thatcher family observes the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House, May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The air show is the first air show on Holloman in four years and the largest event held on the installation in 11 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 20:37
|Photo ID:
|7181268
|VIRIN:
|220508-F-ID578-1076
|Resolution:
|7952x5301
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT