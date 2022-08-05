2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House

2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House volunteers assist families arriving at the event, May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Airmen from various units at Holloman volunteered to assist with multiple roles during the air show from road guards to concessions stands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
