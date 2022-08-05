Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House

    2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House volunteers assist families arriving at the event, May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Airmen from various units at Holloman volunteered to assist with multiple roles during the air show from road guards to concessions stands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 20:37
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

