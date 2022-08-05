Spectators photograph F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “known as the Thunderbirds,” May 8, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Since the team’s inception, 325 officers have worn the distinguished emblem of “America’s Ambassadors in Blue” and over 300 million people have witnessed their show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 20:37 Photo ID: 7181270 VIRIN: 220508-F-ID578-1082 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.08 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.