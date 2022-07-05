220507-N-DO281-1228

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 7, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alvin Dervisevic, right, places a tourniquet on Ensign Adam Ricci during a mass casualty drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 7, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 15:59 Photo ID: 7181101 VIRIN: 220507-N-DO281-1228 Resolution: 6442x4924 Size: 1.33 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.