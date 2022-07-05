220507-N-DO281-1211

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 7, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joseph Clemons gives training during a mass casualty drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 7, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

