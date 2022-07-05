Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 8 of 15]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Fowler 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220507-N-DO281-1394
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 7, 2022) Sailors combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 7, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 15:59
    Photo ID: 7181100
    VIRIN: 220507-N-DO281-1394
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 987.81 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDG 117

