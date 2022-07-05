Guardian Response 22 Search and Rescue

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Brian Becker, a horizontal construction engineer with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company in the 92nd Engineering Battalion in Fort Stewart, Georgia, assists with the removal of protective gear on U.S. Army Sgt. Aviel Lyles, a unit supply specialist with the 526 Engineer Construction Company in Fort Stewart, Georgia, after search and rescue operations at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 7, 2022, as part of Guardian Response 22. The homeland emergency response exercise validates an Army unit’s ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities in an event of a chemical, biological and nuclear catastrophe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US