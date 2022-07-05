Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Response 22 Search and Rescue [Image 3 of 13]

    Guardian Response 22 Search and Rescue

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 92nd Engineering Battalion in Fort Stewart, Georgia, conducted search and rescue operations during Guardian Response 22 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 7, 2022, as part of Guardian Response 22. The homeland emergency response exercise validates an Army unit’s ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities in an event of a chemical, biological and nuclear catastrophe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

    This work, Guardian Response 22 Search and Rescue [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #GR22 #training #92nd #engineers #exercise #MUTC #response

