    Guardian Response 22 Search and Rescue [Image 10 of 13]

    Guardian Response 22 Search and Rescue

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Aviel Lyles, a unit supply specialist with the 526 Engineer Construction Company in Fort Stewart, Georgia, assists with search and rescue operations at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 7, 2022, as part of Guardian Response 22. The homeland emergency response exercise validates an Army unit’s ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities in an event of a chemical, biological and nuclear catastrophe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 07:45
    Photo ID: 7180856
    VIRIN: 220507-A-UE565-201
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
