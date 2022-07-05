Guardian Response 22 Search and Rescue

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 92nd Engineering Battalion in Fort Stewart, Georgia, escort a manikin during search and rescue operations during Guardian Response 22 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 7, 2022, as part of Guardian Response 22. The homeland emergency response exercise validates an Army unit’s ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities in an event of a chemical, biological and nuclear catastrophe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn)

