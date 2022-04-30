Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

220430-N-MZ836-1061 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 30, 2022) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Blake Rossen directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, during flight operations on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 30, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

