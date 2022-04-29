Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220430-N-MZ836-1107 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 30, 2022) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Christian Mason tows an AH-1Z Viper helicopter, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 30, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

