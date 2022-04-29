Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

220429-N-PK355-1036 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 29, 2022) - U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Adam Parker-Chan, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), walks on the wing of an AV-8B Harrier, aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 29, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Oliver Cole)

