Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

220430-N-MZ836-1107 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 30, 2022) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Christian Mason tows an AH-1Z Viper helicopter, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 30, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

