AFAF Deepens Ties with Kenyan Air Force

Dr. Latasha Davidson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Community Support Program Manager, leads a workshop on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs during an institutional capacity building event in Nairobi, Kenya, April 25, 2022. USAFE-AFAFRICA conducts institutional capacity building missions across 15 countries in Europe and Africa to empower ally and partner nations through the development of foundational capabilities and enduring relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Hannah Durbin)

