    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFAF Deepens Ties with Kenyan Air Force [Image 5 of 5]

    AFAF Deepens Ties with Kenyan Air Force

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    04.25.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Dr. Latasha Davidson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Community Support Program Manager, leads a workshop on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs during an institutional capacity building event in Nairobi, Kenya, April 25, 2022. USAFE-AFAFRICA conducts institutional capacity building missions across 15 countries in Europe and Africa to empower ally and partner nations through the development of foundational capabilities and enduring relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Hannah Durbin)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 06:14
    Photo ID: 7180167
    VIRIN: 220429-F-KC335-0026
    Resolution: 5668x3381
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: NAIROBI, KE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFAF Deepens Ties with Kenyan Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa

