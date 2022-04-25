Lt. Col. Duncan Owino, Kenyan Air Force Liaison, leads a discussion on social media and communication challenges during an institutional capacity building event in Nairobi, Kenya, April 25, 2022.
The institutional capacity building program strengthens relationships with allies and partners like Kenya by providing a platform for sharing ideas and best practices to enhance essential capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Hannah Durbin)
AFAF Deepens Ties with Kenyan Air Force
