    AFAF Deepens Ties with Kenyan Air Force [Image 2 of 5]

    AFAF Deepens Ties with Kenyan Air Force

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    04.24.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    An eight-member U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa team
    facilitated an institutional capability building engagement alongside the Kenyan Air Force in Nairobi, Kenya, April 25-28, 2022.The institutional capacity building program strengthens USAFE-AFAFRICA’s relationships with allies and partners like Kenya by providing a platform for sharing ideas and best practices to enhance essential capabilities (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Hannah Durbin)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 06:14
    Photo ID: 7180164
    VIRIN: 220429-F-KC335-0004
    Resolution: 5812x3836
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: NAIROBI, KE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFAF Deepens Ties with Kenyan Air Force [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Hannah Durbin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africom
    Kenya
    AFAF
    Afirca
    ICB

