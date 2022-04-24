AFAF Deepens Ties with Kenyan Air Force

An eight-member U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa team facilitated an institutional capability building engagement alongside the Kenyan Air Force in Nairobi, Kenya, April 25-28, 2022.The institutional capacity building program strengthens USAFE-AFAFRICA’s relationships with allies and partners like Kenya by providing a platform for sharing ideas and best practices to enhance essential capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Hannah Durbin)
