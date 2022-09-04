Idaho Army National Guard Maj. Barrett Bishop graduated Boise State University and the Army ROTC program in 2004. Living in Idaho since the age of two, Barrett followed in the family footsteps of Idaho Army National Guard duty. Barrett majored in secondary education and earned a teaching certificate. He now serves as the Commander for the Idaho Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School.



The Boise State University Spring 2022 Semester has come to an end for the Bronco Battalion. Several cadets received their commission on Friday, May 6, 2022 with family, friends and fellow cadets celebrating their achievement. In the closing moments of the academic year, plans were placed in motion for the semester to come. While some members of the Bronco Battalion will move on, others will step up to fill their vacant seats at the planning meetings every Friday morning following physical training. The lineage of the Bronco Battalion will continue.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 20:29 Photo ID: 7179940 VIRIN: 220506-Z-XK920-0027 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 2.38 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Bronco Battalion - Past, Present and Future [Image 33 of 33], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.