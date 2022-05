The Bronco Battalion - Past, Present and Future

Boise State University Army ROTC Cadet Kaleb Garcia ( far right corner) will be a junior in the BSU ROTC Program in the Fall Semester. Garcia is a Criminal Justice major. He was born at Mt. Home Air Force Base where both his parents were serving in the U.S. Air Force. He says he chose the Army ROTC program as the Air Force did not appeal to his goals. During the awards ceremony at the end of the semester, Garcia was given the USAA Award for Athletic Achievement for achieving a score of 596 out of a possible 600 for Army Combat Fitness Test.



The Boise State University Spring 2022 Semester has come to an end for the Bronco Battalion. Several cadets received their commission on Friday, May 6, 2022 with family, friends and fellow cadets celebrating their achievement. In the closing moments of the academic year, plans were placed in motion for the semester to come. While some members of the Bronco Battalion will move on, others will step up to fill their vacant seats at the planning meetings every Friday morning following physical training. The lineage of the Bronco Battalion will continue.

