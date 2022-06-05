Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Bronco Battalion - Past, Present and Future [Image 23 of 33]

    The Bronco Battalion - Past, Present and Future

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Boise State University Army ROTC Senior Military Science Instructor Master Sgt. Bobby Caron congratulates 2nd lt. Colton Cook after rendering the first salute.

    The Boise State University Spring 2022 Semester has come to an end for the Bronco Battalion. Several cadets received their commission on Friday, May 6, 2022 with family, friends and fellow cadets celebrating their achievement. In the closing moments of the academic year, plans were placed in motion for the semester to come. While some members of the Bronco Battalion will move on, others will step up to fill their vacant seats at the planning meetings every Friday morning following physical training. The lineage of the Bronco Battalion will continue.

    U.S. Army
    ROTC
    Boise State University
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Bronco Battalion

