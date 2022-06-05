Boise State University Professor of Military Science Lt. Col John Hawbaker is nearing the end of his 24-years in service to his country. He has been at BSU for the last four years. He will officially retire from active duty on January 2023. Lt. Col Hawbaker is a 1998 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. During his career he was deployed to Iraq twice, and Afghanistan once. Overseeing the BSU Army ROTC program, Lt. Col Hawbaker commissioned approximately 140 new officers through the Bronco Battalion.



The Boise State University Spring 2022 Semester has come to an end for the Bronco Battalion. Several cadets received their commission on Friday, May 6, 2022 with family, friends and fellow cadets celebrating their achievement. In the closing moments of the academic year, plans were placed in motion for the semester to come. While some members of the Bronco Battalion will move on, others will step up to fill their vacant seats at the planning meetings every Friday morning following physical training. The lineage of the Bronco Battalion will continue.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 20:30 Photo ID: 7179947 VIRIN: 220506-Z-XK920-0033 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 3.18 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Bronco Battalion - Past, Present and Future [Image 33 of 33], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.