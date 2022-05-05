220505-N-LZ839-1762

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) debrief after the completion of well deck operations in the upper vehicle stowage area, May 5, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

