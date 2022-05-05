Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCU OPS [Image 1 of 6]

    LCU OPS

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220505-N-LZ839-1144
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2022) - Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Vincent Opoku, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), directs a Landing Craft, Utility in the well deck, May 5, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 19:27
    Photo ID: 7179891
    VIRIN: 220504-N-LZ839-1144
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 464.96 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCU OPS [Image 6 of 6], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class

