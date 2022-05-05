220505-N-LZ839-1622

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) secure a Landing Craft Utility to the well deck, May 5, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 19:29 Photo ID: 7179893 VIRIN: 220504-N-LZ839-1622 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 641.12 KB Location: NORFOLK, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCU OPS [Image 6 of 6], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.