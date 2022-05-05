220505-N-LZ839-1634

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2022) - Machinery Repairman 1st Class Cory Hover, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), cuts shoring in the upper vehicle stowage area, May 5, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 19:29 Photo ID: 7179894 VIRIN: 220504-N-LZ839-1634 Resolution: 5542x3959 Size: 513.92 KB Location: NORFOLK, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCU OPS [Image 6 of 6], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.