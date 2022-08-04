Hawaii Army National Guard Col. Mark Young served as the HING Task Force Medical spokesperson for numerous news stories and public announcement during the TF’s activation, as shown in this screen shot of a broadcast by KGMB, the CBS affiliate station in Oahu, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7177813
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-UR573-732
|Resolution:
|1362x908
|Size:
|214.82 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guard’s Task Force Medical [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ho’okahi Imua – moving forward together, enabling the mission of a citizen Soldier
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT