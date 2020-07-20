The Hawaii National Guard’s Task Force Medical partnered with the Hawaii Department of Health, Public Health Nursing, to provide COVID-19 medical screening, testing and vaccinations in identified high risk residential areas on the island of Oahu.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7177810
|VIRIN:
|200720-A-UR573-497
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|497.96 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guard’s Task Force Medical [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ho’okahi Imua – moving forward together, enabling the mission of a citizen Soldier
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT