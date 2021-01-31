Members of the Hawaii National Guard’s Task Force Medical performed numerous mass testing events resulting in tens of thousands of COVID-19 nasopharyngeal test swabs throughout the TF’s activation period.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7177812
|VIRIN:
|210131-A-UR573-677
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1014.16 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
