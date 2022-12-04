The Hawaii National Guard’s Task Force Medical commander, Col. Mark Young, meets with Maui Mayor Michael P. Victorino to discuss COVID-19 mitigating strategies and medical support for the County of Maui, islands of Kaho’olawe, Lanai Maui and Molokai.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7177814
|VIRIN:
|220412-A-UR573-798
|Resolution:
|1200x801
|Size:
|290.71 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii National Guard’s Task Force Medical [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ho’okahi Imua – moving forward together, enabling the mission of a citizen Soldier
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT