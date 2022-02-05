A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1, May 2, 2022. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 19:49 Photo ID: 7177708 VIRIN: 220502-F-XX992-1033 Resolution: 5136x3417 Size: 2.45 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RF-A 22-1 takes off [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.