    RF-A 22-1 takes off [Image 10 of 10]

    RF-A 22-1 takes off

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1, May 2, 2022. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    TAGS

    Alaska
    67th Fighter Squadron
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Red Flag-Alaska
    F-15C Eagle

