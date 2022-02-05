Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-A 22-1 takes off [Image 9 of 10]

    RF-A 22-1 takes off

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 168th Air Refueling Wing lands on the runway at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1, May 2, 2022. This exercise reinforces the United States’ continued commitment to the region as a Pacific nation, leader and power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 19:49
    Photo ID: 7177707
    VIRIN: 220502-F-XX992-1290
    Resolution: 4698x3126
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RF-A 22-1 takes off [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Alaska
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Red Flag-Alaska
    168th Refueling Wing

