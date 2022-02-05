A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 168th Air Refueling Wing lands on the runway at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1, May 2, 2022. This exercise reinforces the United States’ continued commitment to the region as a Pacific nation, leader and power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7177707
|VIRIN:
|220502-F-XX992-1290
|Resolution:
|4698x3126
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, RF-A 22-1 takes off [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT