Navy Supports Salvation Army

TRENTON, N.J. -- (MAY 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist Michael Declaro of San Leandro, Calif. left poses with Lt. (Chaplain) Stephen Huebscher, from Stillwater, Minn, at the Salvation Army in Trenton as part of Navy Week Trenton. Both are attached to USS Princeton (CG-59).

The Navy has done over 20 humanitarian aid and community outreach projects in the greater Trenton, NJ area this week as part of Navy Week Trenton. Navy Week events are held in different cities across the United States year round. They are designed to connect Americans from all walks of life with their Sailors. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

