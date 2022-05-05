Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Supports Salvation Army [Image 1 of 6]

    Navy Supports Salvation Army

    TRENTON, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    TRENTON, N.J. -- (MAY 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt (Chaplain) Stephen Huebscher, from Stillwater, Minn, attached to USS Princeton (CG-59) spreads mulch around bushes at the Salvation Army as part of Navy Week Trenton.
    The Navy has done over 20 humanitarian aid and community outreach projects in the greater Trenton, NJ area this week as part of Navy Week Trenton. Navy Week events are held in different cities across the United States year round. They are designed to connect Americans from all walks of life with their Sailors. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:21
    Photo ID: 7177633
    VIRIN: 220505-N-YZ252-0065
    Resolution: 3935x5937
    Size: 15.9 MB
    Location: TRENTON, US
    Hometown: STILLWATER, MN, US
    #trenton
    #Navy
    #USNavy
    #NavyWeek
    #NavyOutreach
    #NavyReserve

