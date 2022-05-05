Navy Supports Salvation Army

TRENTON, N.J. -- (MAY 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist Michael Declaro of San Leandro, Calif., attached to USS Princeton (CG-59), clears brush from the yard at the Salvation Army as part of Navy Week Trenton.

The Navy has done over 20 humanitarian aid and community outreach projects in the greater Trenton, NJ area this week as part of Navy Week Trenton. Navy Week events are held in different cities across the United States year round. They are designed to connect Americans from all walks of life with their Sailors. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

