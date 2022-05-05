Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy shares lifestyle details with Steinert students [Image 2 of 6]

    Navy shares lifestyle details with Steinert students

    HAMILTON, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    HAMILTON, N.J. -- (MAY 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Garrett McClain from Birmingham, Ala, attached to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) EIGHT shares details about Navy lifestyle and his unit with students at Steinert High School as part of Navy Week Trenton.
    The Navy has done over 20 humanitarian aid and community outreach projects in the greater Trenton, NJ area this week as part of Navy Week Trenton. Navy Week events are held in different cities across the United States year round. They are designed to connect Americans from all walks of life with their Sailors. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 18:21
    Photo ID: 7177634
    VIRIN: 220505-N-YZ252-0806
    Resolution: 5562x4016
    Size: 13.88 MB
    Location: HAMILTON, US
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy shares lifestyle details with Steinert students [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Supports Salvation Army
    Navy shares lifestyle details with Steinert students
    Navy shares lifestyle details with Steinert students
    Navy shares lifestyle details with Steinert students
    Navy Supports Salvation Army
    Navy Supports Salvation Army

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy
    #r2r
    #NavyWeek
    #NavyOutreach
    #NavyReserve
    #trentonnj

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT