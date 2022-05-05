Navy shares lifestyle details with Steinert students

HAMILTON, N.J. -- (MAY 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Garrett McClain from Birmingham, Ala, attached to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) EIGHT shares details about Navy lifestyle and his unit with students at Steinert High School as part of Navy Week Trenton.

The Navy has done over 20 humanitarian aid and community outreach projects in the greater Trenton, NJ area this week as part of Navy Week Trenton. Navy Week events are held in different cities across the United States year round. They are designed to connect Americans from all walks of life with their Sailors. U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan

