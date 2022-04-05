Commander, Naval Air Forces Hosts Top Gun: Maverick Global Premiere

220505-N-GW654-1044 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (May 4, 2022) -- From left, Chris McQuarrie, Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski, and Jerry Bruckheimer pose for a photo on the red carpet for the advance premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI), May 4. Top Gun: Maverick, set to release worldwide on May 27, features U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps pilots and was shot on multiple ships and facilities including NASNI, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. McCoy)

