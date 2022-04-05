Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Naval Air Forces Hosts Top Gun: Maverick Global Premiere [Image 41 of 44]

    Commander, Naval Air Forces Hosts Top Gun: Maverick Global Premiere

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia McCoy 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    220505-N-GW654-1027 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (May 4, 2022) – Lt. Gen. Mark R. Wise, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, left, Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, center left, Tom Cruise, center right, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, right, pose for a photo on the red carpet for the advance premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI), May 4. Top Gun: Maverick, set to release worldwide on May 27, features U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps pilots and was shot on multiple ships and facilities including NASNI, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. McCoy)

