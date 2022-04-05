2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House

A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis to park in preparation for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House, May 4, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Thunderbirds are the headlining act for Holloman’s 2022 Legacy of Liberty air show and open house, which has 15 different performance groups scheduled including the F-35 Lightning II and A-10C Thunderbolt Demonstration Teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

