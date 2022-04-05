A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” F-16 Fighting Falcon performs a precision aerial maneuver May 4, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Thunderbirds are an elite F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration team and show the capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 13:12
|Photo ID:
|7176848
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-IP012-1010
|Resolution:
|3436x2291
|Size:
|203.04 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
