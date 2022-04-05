Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House [Image 2 of 4]

    2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” F-16 Fighting Falcon performs a precision aerial maneuver May 4, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Thunderbirds are an elite F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration team and show the capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 13:12
    Photo ID: 7176848
    VIRIN: 220504-F-IP012-1010
    Resolution: 3436x2291
    Size: 203.04 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House
    2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House
    2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House
    2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcon
    2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT