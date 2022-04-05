A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis to park in preparation for the 2022 Legacy of Liberty Air Show and Open House, May 4, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Eight U.S. Air Force officers serve as the Thunderbirds’ highly experienced F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots, and four officers serve in critical roles from medical support to public affairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 13:12 Photo ID: 7176851 VIRIN: 220504-F-ID578-1014 Resolution: 3567x2378 Size: 718.39 KB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.