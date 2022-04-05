2022 Legacy of Liberty and Open House

A U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the “Thunderbirds,” F-16 Fighting Falcon performs an aerial demonstration May 4, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Since the Thunderbirds’ inception, 365 officers have worn the distinguished emblem of “America’s Ambassadors in Blue” and over 300 million people have witnessed their show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

