    NEMTI Assists in Operation Firebreak [Image 10 of 15]

    NEMTI Assists in Operation Firebreak

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Apr. 25, 2022) - A hospital Corpsman, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, draws blood from a volunteer as part of exercise Operation Firebreak. The exercise was part of Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Juliet’s operational readiness evaluation (ORE) and simulated point of injury treatment and transporting casualties to the next level of care. The ORE was conducted at Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute and evaluates patient throughput capability, assesses coordination across functional areas, and teamwork. The training supports the Surgeon General’s Tiered Readiness Program and showcases Navy Medicine’s ability to generate and maintain ready medical forces. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 11:42
    Photo ID: 7176490
    VIRIN: 220425-N-IT566-0056
    Resolution: 5356x3571
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEMTI Assists in Operation Firebreak [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NEMTI Assists in Operation Firebreak

    ORE
    NEMTI
    NavyMedicine
    NMOTC
    NMFSC
    EMF Juliet

