NEMTI Assists in Operation Firebreak

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Apr. 25, 2022) - Hospital Corpsmen, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a patient assessment during a simulated patrol as part of exercise Operation Firebreak. The exercise was part of Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Juliet’s operational readiness evaluation (ORE) and simulated point of injury treatment and transporting casualties to the next level of care. The ORE was conducted at Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute and evaluates patient throughput capability, assesses coordination across functional areas, and teamwork. The training supports the Surgeon General’s Tiered Readiness Program and showcases Navy Medicine’s ability to generate and maintain ready medical forces. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

