NEMTI Assists in Operation Firebreak

Courtesy Photo | CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Apr. 25, 2022) - A doctor, assigned to Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Combat Logistics Battalion-13, treats a simulated patient injured during a patrol as part of exercise Operation Firebreak. The exercise was part of Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Juliet's operational readiness evaluation (ORE) and simulated point of injury treatment and transporting casualties to the next level of care. The ORE was conducted at Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute and evaluates patient throughput capability, assesses coordination across functional areas, and teamwork. The training supports the Surgeon General's Tiered Readiness Program and showcases Navy Medicine's ability to generate and maintain ready medical forces. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Navy Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI) worked with Marine Corps units on Camp Pendleton to establish Operation Firebreak, Apr. 24-25.

“The concept of Operation Firebreak has been a topic that Naval Medical Forces Support Command and NEMTI have discussed over the past two years and in fall of 2021, NEMTI engaged with Marine Corps leadership to establish relationships with the 2nd Battalion, Fourth Marines, and Combat Logistics Battalion-13 (CLB-13) to lay the foundation for pre-composite training focused on medical personnel. NEMTI has an enduring partnership with the Naval Surface Force Pacific Fleet Surgical Teams (FST) to provide training on integrating roles of care,” said Cmdr. Virginia Damin, officer in charge of NEMTI.

Operation Firebreak provided a chance for all the different levels of medical care on the battlefield to be integrated into one training environment.

“The overall mission of Operation Firebreak is to integrate point of injury TCCC (Tactical Combat Casualty Care), Valkyrie emergency whole-blood transfusions, Role 1 damage control resuscitation, Role 2 damage control surgery, and Role 3 Expeditionary Medical Facility care in a contested, distributed environment,” said Navy Lt. Alexandra McGaha, NEMTI academics and training department head.

Hospital corpsmen that participated in Operation Firebreak reflected on the benefit of being involved in the first of its kind operation.

"I thought this training was great for our Sailors because it got to show what happens to patients after they get transported from us,"said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Joseph Sampson, an independent duty corpsman assigned to 2nd Battalion, Fourth Marines “More often than not our training stops at the point of CASEVAC (casualty evacuation), but here we can see how patients are treated at the STP (shock trauma platoon) and what surgery they get at the FST and then eventually at the Role 3..”

Operation Firebreak also provided the corpsmen a chance to better understand how they can improve point of injury treatments.

Sampson explains that it gave his corpsman a chance to observe each level of care after they treat the patient at the point of injury and ask questions about what they can do to help improve battlefield survivability.

Operation Firebreak was an integrated part of Expeditionary Medical Facility Juliet’s operational readiness evaluation.