NEMTI Assists in Operation Firebreak

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Apr. 24, 2022) - Medical personnel, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 3, simulate transporting an injured patient from a ship to a ROLE 3 medical Facility after being treated by medical staff. This was part of Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Juliet’s operational readiness evaluation (ORE). The ORE was conducted at Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute and evaluates patient throughput capability, assesses coordination across functional areas, and teamwork. This training supports the Surgeon General’s Tiered Readiness Program and showcases Navy Medicine’s ability to generate and maintain ready medical forces. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

