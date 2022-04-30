Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Stratotanker inducted into National Museum of USAF [Image 26 of 27]

    First Stratotanker inducted into National Museum of USAF

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Members of the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron and 154th Maintenance Squadron are joined by the Deputy Director of the Air National Guard and three honorable retirees April 30, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The retired Airmen were reunited with their KC-135R Stratotanker, numbered 60-0329, which they earned the McKay Trophy aboard in 1967 for responding to a cross-service emergency refueling request. Upon completion of the aircraft's final flight, 06-0329 was inducted into the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Stratotanker inducted into National Museum of USAF [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Stratotanker inducted into National Museum of USAF

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Historic
    203rd Air Refueling Squadron
    60-0329
    National Museum of U.S. Air Force

