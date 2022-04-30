First Stratotanker inducted into National Museum of USAF

Members of the 203rd Air Refueling Squadron and 154th Maintenance Squadron are joined by the Deputy Director of the Air National Guard and three honorable retirees April 30, 2022, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The retired Airmen were reunited with their KC-135R Stratotanker, numbered 60-0329, which they earned the McKay Trophy aboard in 1967 for responding to a cross-service emergency refueling request. Upon completion of the aircraft's final flight, 06-0329 was inducted into the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

