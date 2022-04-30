Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Stratotanker inducted into National Museum of USAF [Image 27 of 27]

    First Stratotanker inducted into National Museum of USAF

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Lt. Col. Kelly Church, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron commander, and Retired Lt. Col. John Casteel, speak in front of a historic aircraft April 30, 2022, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Casteel was part of an award-winning aircrew that administered the world's first tri-level air refueling procedure in response to an emergency refueling request by U.S. Navy pilots in 1967. Church flew the same aircraft, number 69-0329, from his unit in Hawaii to Ohio for an induction ceremony. The plane became the first Stratotanker to be a part of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    First Stratotanker inducted into National Museum of USAF

    Stratotanker
    Historic
    203rd Air Refueling Squadron
    60-0329
    National Museum of U.S. Air Force

