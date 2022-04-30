First Stratotanker inducted into National Museum of USAF

Lt. Col. Kelly Church, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron commander, and Retired Lt. Col. John Casteel, speak in front of a historic aircraft April 30, 2022, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Casteel was part of an award-winning aircrew that administered the world's first tri-level air refueling procedure in response to an emergency refueling request by U.S. Navy pilots in 1967. Church flew the same aircraft, number 69-0329, from his unit in Hawaii to Ohio for an induction ceremony. The plane became the first Stratotanker to be a part of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

